TT riders begin 8.8km ‘Mt Everest’ challenge

The group of TT cyclists before starting the Everesting Challenge in Chaguaramas, on Friday. -

GREG Downes and four other TT cyclists began a tedious adventure at 6 pm on Friday evening called the Everesting Challenge, where each cyclist attempts to ride an elevation of 8,848 metres.

The challenge is named after the highest mountain in the world – Mt Everest.

Downes, national men’s triathlon champion Jason Costelloe, Ryan Mendes, Kirk Fanovich and Marlon Winter-Roach are participating.

The riders will attempt to complete the challenge at Mt Catherine in Chaguaramas by making multiple treks up the hill.

It is the second challenge the cyclists are trying to complete in the last two weeks.

On October 24, six TT cyclists completed the Base Camp Everesting challenge. On that occasion each rider was required to complete an elevation of 4,424 metres – half the height of Mt Everest. The riders pedalled from Brasso Seco to Lopinot back and forth to reach 4,424m elevation.

National women’s triathlon champion Jenna Ross also participated in the Base Camp Everesting challenge.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday just hours before the start of the challenge, Downes said, “I am very nervous. I have done as much prep as I can possible. I am going to go as best as I can. I can’t guarantee that I am going to finish it but I have a lot of support. I think as a team all of us can push each other together and hopefully we can all get it done.”

During the challenge the cyclists are allowed to take unlimited breaks to eat and hydrate, but must not sleep. There will not be any judges present to ensure the challenge is completed as Downes described it as a “sportsman’s honesty.” The estimated time to complete the trek is 30 hours.

The riders will try to maintain energy by eating pasta, bread and snacks and drinking water.

“The nutrition side of things, it’s crazy the amount of stuff that I have packed in my pickup (van)…as the ride goes on we would start moving on to smaller things because the body can’t digest properly.”

Downes also wants to accomplish the feat in memory of his father Christopher who died of cancer recently.

“One hundred per cent that’s why I am doing it. I made a promise to my dad.”

Downes is hoping to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, a British charity group that provides physical, emotional and financial support to cancer patients. The group helped Downes' father when he was ill.

Downes is raising funds through the website www.justgiving.com. On the website people can type Greg Downes Everesting on the Search option to donate.

“I am not good in many things in life, but one thing I could do is ride a bike pretty good,” Downes said.