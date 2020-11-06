Shot Moruga schoolboy on the mend

Travis Floyd. -

Travis Floyd, the eight-year-old boy who was shot at his family’s home in Moruga on Wednesday night, is recovering well in hospital.

"He is good but still in a lot of pain. He lost a lot of blood in his right leg. We (relatives) do not know how long he has to stay in the hospital," a male relative told Newsday on Friday.

"Doctors said his leg fractured in three places. Travis knows he cannot go home until he gets better."

In Friday’s publication, Newsday decided not to identify the boy as he is a minor. But on Friday, the relative gave permission to use the boy’s name and photo.

Travis is a standard two pupil of the Fifth Company AC School. He lives with his mother and two-year-old brother at Fifth Company Village.

At about 10 pm on Wednesday, while he was eating a bowl of cereal in the living room of the family’s wooden home, a man wearing a hoodie walked into the yard and opened fire.

The man ran to the road and got into a car, which drove off.

A bullet hit Travis in the leg. His mother, who was cooking, and his brother, who was asleep, escaped injury.

Relatives and neighbours took the injured boy to the Princes Town District Health Facility and he was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. Since then, Travis has had surgery twice.

Princes Town CID, with the assistance of police from the St Mary’s post, are investigating. They do not have a motive for the shooting.

They are calling on anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or Princes Town police at 655-2231.