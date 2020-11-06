Scarborough market rebuilt after 2 years

An aerial view of the rebuilt Scarborough market on Wilson Road. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

The long-awaited Scarborough market, rebuilt at an estimated $36 million, is expected to be opened before the end of the month.

In making the announcement on Wednesday at the post executive council media conference at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries Secretary Hayden Spencer said the facility’s project managers, Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago, is moving quickly to relocate vendors from the temporary market at Shaw Park to the new facility.

“Project managers E-IDECOT will hand over the building within the next couple of weeks, and to move the vendors from the temporary market at Shaw Park to the new building at Wilson Road is scheduled for November 22 and 24, 2020,” he told reporters.

However, Spencer said these dates can change depending on the outcome of a November 5 meeting between the division and the interim vendors’ committee.

Spencer said the opening of the new market was delayed because the facility needed to be outfitted with sanitising utensils and other measures in keeping with covid19 guidelines. Construction began in July 2018.

“What would have caused the delay in the market was actually installing all the covid19 regulations as were imposed by the project managers on the health department.”

These included special sinks strictly for the washing of hands.

“So, the sinks you use to wash vegetables you are not going to wash hands there but in a separate sink.”

Spencer said the cost of outfitting the new market in keeping with covid19 regulations is estimated at $800,000.

This sum, he said, was incorporated into the overall cost.

Spencer said the new market will accommodate 242 vendors.

It features an administrative building to house workers and will serve as the hub for all transactions such as the processing of applications to use the market, payment of fees and general information on the facility.

He said vendors currently selling their produce at the temporary market at Shaw Park will be accommodated in a modern, state of the art, safe and comfortable facility on Wilson Road.

Spencer said the Scarborough market has been the main commercial centre for the resale of agro produce and livestock goods in Tobago.

He added the facility needed to be upgraded.

“The market has been operating for many years and has been in dire need of a facelift, an upgrade to alleviate persistent problems.

“The primary objective of this undertaking is to safeguard human health and safety as well as to promote agriculture as a viable business.”

Spencer hopes the new market will also increase the number of committed, commercial agro-producers and to improve agricultural production in Tobago through the improvement of services and facilities extended to the farming community.

The new market, which has an upgraded security system, is also equipped with a back-up generator to ensure a continuous supply of electricity.

AMENITIES:

Food stalls – nine

Butcher stalls – 15

Fish vending stalls – eight

Haberdashery – 54

Vegetable stalls – 115

Crab vending stalls – six