Prison-reform protesters head to DPP's office

Police question protesters of the prison reform movement outside the Red House in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

ANOTHER small protest sprang up opposite the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, on Friday, in an effort to raise awareness and bring about change to what protesters deem a dysfunctional justice system.

The handful of people present said they would head shortly to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Richmond Street to seek his urgent attention.

Last week, activists Wayne Kublalsingh and Nazma Muller – the latter of whom is out on bail on charges of cultivation and possession of cannabis – led a similar but even smaller protest close by. They are both expected to join the demonstration.

Newsday spoke with Adrian Gokool, a self-proclaimed rehabilitated ex-prisoner from Penal, who was at last week's demonstration and was among the first to arrive on Friday morning.

Gokool said, "I'm here because I served 34 years and eight months (in prison) and it hurts me to see so many men waiting on a trial ten, 15 and 20 years.

"We are here to protest in the name of Jesus for these men to receive a date (for trial). It is not just barbaric, it is inhumane, unconstitutional for men to pass ten years on remand."

Gokool spent decades in prison for armed robbery and other charges and was handed a custodial sentence of 40 years, in addition to the archaic punishment of 20 strokes. He was also accused of murder but was not convicted.

Although the group has not received permission to protest, it was doing so peacefully on the pavement, without obstructing traffic.