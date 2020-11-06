Prison officer held with SIM cards

Golden Grove Prison, Arouca. FILE PHOTO -

A police exercise at the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, led to the arrest of a prison officer on Friday.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force and Intelligence Team led by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan and Insp Pitt went to the remand section of the prison between 7.30 am and 10 am and searched a prison officer.

Police found the 35-year-old officer with two sim cards. He was arrested for the possession of prohibited items.

The officer's Arouca home was searched but nothing illegal was found.

Northern Division police are continuing enquiries.