Princes Town couple charged with ex-fireman's murder

A 23-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of former fireman Christopher Hosein.

Hosein, 45, a businessman, who resigned from the Fire Service about ten years ago, lived at St James Street in Princes Town. There, he ran his business, Expert Fire and Safety Ltd.

On Thursday night, the Director of Public Prosecutions instructed police to charge the unemployed couple, who live in Princes Town.

Under the guidance of legal officer constable Kyrn Lewis, police submitted a file to the DPP’s office for advice a few days ago. On October 28, police found Hosein’s burnt body near his burnt Kia Sorento in a gravel road off the M1 Tasker Road in Ste Madeleine. People use the area as a dumping site.

Investigators said there was a rope around Hosein's neck, his hands were bound, and his eyes were covered with duct tape. Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police, among them Snr Supt Gaffar, Supt Dhillpaul and ASP Theodore-Persad visited the scene. Hours later, police detained the two suspects after receiving certain information. Sgt Stephen James supervised the investigations with the assistance of PCs Harrypersad and Noel from the Homicide Bureau Region III.