Powell focused

West Indies all rounder Rovman Powell. - (AFP PHOTO)

ROVMAN Powell said a disappointing 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament is behind him, saying he is focused on the upcoming West Indies three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

On Thursday, speaking with journalists via Zoom, Powell said, “It is an important tour not just for the West Indies team, but also for me. You mentioned not scoring a lot of runs in CPL – that is behind me. It was a difficult competition for me but (I am moving on to) brighter things now.”

The right-handed Powell could only muster 106 runs in ten innings at an average of 11.77 in a tournament where batsmen struggled.

Powell believes the tour is an opportunity for the less known players to make a name for themselves, especially with some of the power hitters unavailable.

Andre Russell informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) that he wanted to “clear his head” after facing quarantine in the CPL and the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to journalists on Zoom last month, CWI lead selector Roger Harper said, “Lendl Simmons declined the opportunity to tour at this time after discussions with his family. Evin Lewis the same, as well as he says he still got an injury that is troubling him.”

Lewis suffered a groin injury during CPL held in Trinidad from August 18 to September 10.

Powell said the other players need to fill the shoes of the absent players. “If you should look at the depth of the team I think it is a very strong team as it regards power hitting…what that does is that it provides an opportunity for us as younger players just before the (2021 T20) World Cup, just before the start of cricket 2021 to put our best foot forward and put good performances in and hopefully that will carry us in good stead.”

The first T20 match bowls off on November 27, followed by back-to-back matches on November 29 and 30.