Poor choices in battle for PSA

THE EDITOR: The Public Services Association (PSA) is in the middle of a heated battle for control of the association with the climax carded for November 23. What a drama!

In trying to understand what is going on, the only real conclusion anyone can come to is that if this is allowed to continue the public service will continue to remain in the doldrums. It is a sad indictment on the current executive that the PSA is in such shambles. So what is the real agenda of the current executive?

Of the six teams vying for positions on the executive, three of the leaders are from the current executive. The first vice president, Ian Murray, heads the Labour Warriors, the second vice president, Gregory Cova, heads Premium Value, and there is Watson Duke leading Game Changers. There is also the former general secretary, Nixon Callender, who heads Team Sentinels.

How is this possible? What justification do these men have now that they can lead the PSA when all the time they sat there and allowed Duke to do what he wanted? Did they hope that he would have won his seat in Tobago and depart? It is sickening that these are the choices public servants are offered. Peas in a pod, half a dozen of one six of the other?

Of the other two teams, the Concerned Public Officers has cause for great concern. It is led by Curtis Cuffie, who has barely two years before mandatory retirement and who is the brother of a former PNM minister. What makes this cause for concern is that he has been endorsed by the former PNM minister of labour. What strange bedfellows they are inviting to the party?

I feel sorry for the PSA that this is the best it can do for representation.

The last team, the United Public Officers, led by Oral Saunders, seems to have miraculously escaped any real baggage and has no “cocoa in the sun,” so to speak. Only time will tell what it does, but as it stands, what is left of the rest should be left at the door.

The mentality of those who see it fit to lead is astounding especially when they themselves cannot account for their stewardship. I hope public servants wake up and realise the state of their union and ask the right questions and demand answers. Enough is enough.

MICHAEL KANHAI

Cunupia