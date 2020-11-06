News
Photos of the day: November 6, 2020
3 Hrs Ago
Sound of apporval: A passerby greets pannist Allan Cardinal on High Street, San Fernando on Friday afternoon. Cardinal serenaded the street with Christmas carols. - Marvin Hamilton
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
An orange winged pigeon at the Corbin Local Wildlife Park in Mason Hall, Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale
A banana flower at the Corbin Wildlife Park in Mason hall, Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale
Fisherman Melvin Nero throws a basket of red fish on the counter at the Pigeon Point Fish Market. - Ayanna Kinsale
Ex-prisoner Adrian Gokool, with a placard protesting the long wait for prisoners to get a trial. - Andrew Gioannetti
Police questioning protesters of the prison reform movement outside the Red House in Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai
Illustrations of influential men of the world are placed on a wall near the ice factory on Kings Wharf, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton
The Sandy River River Seventh Day Adventist Church in Mason Hall, Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale
Old Police Station Headquarters - Corner St Vincent Street and Sackville Street , Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai
Sekel McIntosh, National Junior Soca Monarch performs a tribute song 'The Bees Melody' by Aldwyn "Lord Kitchener" Roberts at the official launch of the Arima Community Centre, attended by his worship, Cagney Casimire, Mayor of the Borough of Arima, Hon Shamfa Cudjoe Minister of Sports and Community Development, Penelope Beckles-Robinson, Minister of Housing and Urban Development and Member of Parliament for Arima. - Roger Jacob
Work continues as an excavator backfills the Kings Wharf, on Friday afternoon in San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton
