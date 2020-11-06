Phillip: Young people afraid to challenge PNM in THA election

Class Action Reform Movement leader Ricardo Phillip -

Class Action Reform Movement (CARM) political leader Ricardo Phillip is contesting the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district in the upcoming THA election.

But he said finding young people to contest the 11 other electoral districts has been challenging because many of them are afraid of political victimisation.

Phillip, owner of the Lowlands-based Dynamic Advertising Agency, blamed the situation on Tobago’s political climate.

“I find it extremely difficult and really frightening the political climate in Tobago where young people have the desire to step forward but are very fearful of doing so because of the possibility of victimisation and discrimination from the existing administration,” he told Newsday.

“People tell you that straight out, they want to represent the movement but are aware they could end up in some problems.

“And by virtue of that you are challenged because you really can’t offer them any kind of economic alternative. And it is basically because of the economics why people are fearful in stepping forward, because they can lose their livelihood.”

Phillip added: “And so they are tied politically in terms of their economics. And, if you make a move and they are having that economic power over you, they will definitely victimise you.”

Phillip, who unsuccessfully contested the Tobago West seat in the August 10 general election, said it is difficult to find people who are willing to challenge that.

“They may be very interested in coming forward but are afraid to challenge the status quo. That is the dilemma.”

Nevertheless, Phillip said he has not closed the door on the process and is still hoping to get suitable nominees.

“There is a lot more work for me to do and I have no problem with that. But I am definitely, as God allows the opportunity to contest the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district.”

Why Buccoo/Mt Pleasant?

“Well, this is where I am known. This is where I do all my work. I am very familiar with Buccoo/Mt Pleasant – Mt Pleasant, more so, because I have worked in that community for a number of years.”

The businessman claimed Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, who has represented the area since 2013, has neglected parts of the electoral district.

He said: “Ancil Dennis has not done, especially for Mt Pleasant, Carnbee and environs, the kind of representation that I think he should have done.

“There were a lot of programmes in the community that were recommended and suggested that he never really participated in any meaningful way.”

Dennis has been re-selected by the PNM’s screening committee to contest the seat in the THA election.

Phillip, who runs a football clinic in Mt Pleasant, claimed his efforts over the years have hardly been acknowledged.

“In addition to that, they have hardly even launched new programmes, new ideas and I think young people have really been at a disadvantage on his representation.”

Phillip said residents in the electoral district want change.

“So, I think now that they want to find an alternative, I want to offer myself as that alternative because they know me in the community working.

“It makes all the sense for me to continue or put myself in that community because of the work that I have been doing in that particular area.”

Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips will also be contesting the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat in the election.