Petit Valley man held for stealing car

File photo.

A joint police exercise in Petit Valley led to the discovery of a stolen car and the arrest of a 20-year-old man.

Police said members of the Western, Northern and Central Divisions went to a home at Team Drive, Petit Valley, at around 1.30 pm on Thursday and found a grey Nissan B14 car with false licence plates.

Using the chassis and engine numbers, they verified that the car was reported stolen earlier this week.

One man who was at home at the time of the search was arrested. Police are expected to interview him about other thefts.