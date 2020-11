No injuries after small fire at Subway, Pt Fortin

A screenshot from a Facebook video shows fire officials at the site of a fire at Subway's Point Fortin branch.

AN overheating oven at Subway's Point Fortin branch caused a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials told Newsday they were alerted at around 3 pm and saw a small fire inside the building.

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

In the evening, an electrician visited to repair damaged electrical lines and deemed the oven serviceable.

Operations are now back to normal.