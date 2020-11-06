New month, new goals

Dr Asha Pemberton

Welcome November. We are down to the last two months of 2020 and with the start of a new month is an important opportunity to reset and reassess our goals and purpose. Many young people feel as if they are drifting through life, and particularly at this time with so many things out of control, it is important to remain grounded and secure in our personal goals and vision.

Goal setting

The first step of setting goals is to carefully consider exactly what you want to achieve. For teenagers, the world can seem vast and full of possibility, which can be both inspiring and intimidating. The solution to this is to break dreams and ideas down into small pieces and first consider exactly what you want and what feels authentic to you.

Goals should not be vague or ill defined. Smart goals are defined as those which are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound. In order to secure success, there should be clarity as to what is desired and ways in which you can determine when they are achieved. While young people are to be encouraged to be the best versions of themselves, goals should not be outside of their realm of ability or interests. Finally, goals should have a time-stamp attached to them. Unless we are able to create tangible goals with a deadline, it becomes extremely difficult to maintain motivation and focus. Goal setting is a powerful process for thinking about your ideal future, and for motivating yourself to turn your vision of this future into reality.

Why set goals?

Professional athletes, successful businesspeople and achievers in all fields set goals. Setting goals secures your long-term vision and short-term motivation. Goals help teens to maintain their direction as well as encourage them to remain organised and prioritised in their lives. By setting sharp, clearly defined goals, a sense of accomplishment follows when targets are met. Even in simple situations, this positive reinforcement can significantly impact self esteem and self concept.

Setting personal goals: large to small

Ideally, young people should set goals on a number of levels. To begin, young people should consider their "big picture" of what they want to do with their lives, over perhaps the next seven to ten years to start identifying the major goals that they want to achieve. This can include school goals, tertiary education or employment and overall career. After those large ideas are on paper, teens should start the process of breaking down the smaller micro goals required to facilitate success in larger goals.

One way to visualise this is to ask yourself: "What do I need to do today, next week, next month or next year to make this all work?”

Each of these steps then becomes a smaller, micro-goal which should be written down along with the supports required to get them achieved.

Create a personal mission statement

To give a broad, balanced coverage of all important areas in teen life, young people find it useful to set goals in some of the following categories (or similar ones as best aligns to you) in the form of a personal mission statement.

Career: what do you see yourself doing as a career in your future? What do you want to achieve?

Financial: how much do you know about financial stability? How does this align with your career goals?

Education: do you have particular higher educational/tertiary or other learning interests? Do these align to your career goals? Do you know how to move from your current school stage to your ultimate ideas?

Family and relationships: how do you interact with your immediate or extended family members? Are there areas you want to change? Do you want to be a parent in your future? If so, how are you going to be a good parent and responsible family member?

Artistic: do you want to achieve any artistic or creative goals? Are there ways in which you can develop or support your creative goals now and in the future?

Emotional health and attitude: is any part of your mind-set holding you back? Is there any part of the way that you behave that upsets you? Do you have ideas as to how you can seek to resolve this problem?

Physical health: are there any physical health, nutritional or overall balance goals that you want to achieve? What steps are you going to take to achieve this?

Community service and volunteerism: do you want to make the world a better place? If so, how?

Spend some time brainstorming these things, and then select one or more goals in each category that best reflect what you want to do. Then consider editing again so that you have a small number of really significant goals that you can focus on.

As you do this, make sure that the goals that you have set are ones that you genuinely want to achieve, not your parents, family or friends. Authenticity and being true to yourself are critical to the holistic development of young people. With so many options and potential distractions out there, young people are charged with understanding who they are and starting to make the best decisions for their lives. It is useful to get the support, ideas and feedback from parents and mentors to help you shape your goals. Overall, the goals you make and achieve will be most successful if they appeal to you, and when you maintain a single-minded focus towards your life and development.