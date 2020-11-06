National Trust distributing relics from demolished houses

File photo of the now demolished PAHO building on 49 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont. - SUREASH CHOLAI

PEOPLE have started to collect artisan woodwork from the two demolished buildings on Jerningham Avenue and Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain. This initiative is being run by the National Trust.

The two buildings, built in the early 20th century, were the homes of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Centre for Communicable Disease. Both owned by the Ministry of Health, the buildings were demolished, and the spot is earmarked for the new Health Ministry headquarters.

The National Trust salvaged pieces of the buildings such as columns, crown mouldings, doors, fretwork, finials, quoins and more.

Margaret McDowell, chairman of the trust, said people can register for $100 on the trust’s website and will be told where they can view the items, which are being stored in a warehouse. When they choose items, people offer a donation and the $100 will be deducted out of that donation.

She prefers if people view and collect the items on the same day, but some of the ten people who viewed the relics on Thursday were inspired to collect more and had to return with a truck.

Most of the collectors are either private contractors or homeowners who are remodelling their homes and looking for pieces to add to the design.

People who had already registered visited the warehouse on Thursday and Friday between 3 and 5pm. On Saturday they can view between 10am and 2pm. The trust may have another viewing next week.