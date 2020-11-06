Nation needs more info on DSS affair

THE EDITOR: I was born in the 50s and the term money laundering would have been alien to me in my childhood days. The phrase sou sou was more common – a poor person's way of saving some money.

Money laundering, as I understands it, is the "cleaning" of "dirty" money, deemed to have arrived from organised crime, for example the illegal narcotics trade, child pornography, human trafficking, etc. This is done in a clandestine manner in that the perpetrators are not seen or advertised.

As for the Drug Sou Sou (DSS), the head of the National Security Council, Prime Minister Dr Rowley, used a broad brush in painting the activities of the DSS as a treat to national security but he has not satisfied the nation in what context.

Where the Commissioner of Police is concerned we are not hearing of any investigations into criminal activities involving national security personnel in this sou sou. Ironically, the DSShas now extended its operations from La Horquetta to Tobago with crowd control being done by the police.

It is said that the police are being used to discredit the DSS. Among questions being asked are: How can one put $3,500 and get $23,000 in return?And where is the money coming from to make these large payouts? It must be from the poor who will be the losers.

One may tend to believe that the disparity between the rich and poor has created the situation where those from depressed areas are gravitating to the DSS.

The nation needs more information as it stands with criminality.

ATHELSTON CLINTON

via e-mail