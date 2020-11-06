MP: Icacos full of potential for tourism, agriculture

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr looks at a bottle of coconut oil manufactured by the Constance Estate in Icacos, Cedros on Thursday. Photo via Facebook.

POINT Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr says the village of Icacos, Cedros, has “deep potentials for a fluid tourism and agriculture industry.”

Richards launched the Community Outreach Series in Cedros on Thursday, where he spoke with residents and the business community.

In a Facebook post, Richards said he said he also visited some of the village’s coconut estates.

“As you might be aware, the village of Icacos is covered almost 75 per cent (in) coconut trees, therefore, the largest coconut estate in the country. I was presented with various locally processed coconut oils from the local manufacturers at the Constance Estate.

“I met with the local managers who explained the issues they face managing and developing their coconut estates, some of the issues were predominantly praedial larceny and business investment and issues of penetrating the local market.”

He said he is currently drafting a plan to help resolve these issues, as Icacos is “filled with untapped potential.”

But he also noted he saw many consequences of climate change in the area, urging the public to understand it is a real problem.

One spect is the "disasters of rising water levels." Icacos, he pointed out. "is now considered as under sea level. You would see where the sea has eroded over 100 feet of land over the years.

"Climate change is real and let’s educate ourselves on the impacts of it and how we as a community can contribute to a better and healthy world.”

He called on Point Fortin residents to support the businesses in the village to help create a “self-sustained community.”

“Much is to be done to develop the skills and infrastructure of the community and the residents. We continue to work together to provide representation within the length and breadth of the constituency.”