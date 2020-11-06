Lease Operators Junior Tennis continues

Daniel Dumas plays a shot during a boys Under-12 singles match at the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis tourament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, last weekend. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Lease Operators Junior Tennis tournament, hosted by the Tennis Patrons Academy, will continue with the older age divisions in action at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, from 3 pm, on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday matches will begin at 8.30 am.

Last weekend, the Under-10 and Under-12 players battled each other and now the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 players will compete for titles.

Rain caused delays last weekend leading to the postponement of the Under-10 girls doubles final. That match will be contested on Saturday morning.

The organisers are trying to ensure the safety of the players during the pandemic. A Tennis Patrons Academy media release said, “As this year’s first junior tournament all covid protocols will continue to be followed – no gathering, hand washing, hand sanitizers on all courts, players only using their own balls to serve.”

The top seeds playing this weekend are Jace Quashie and James Hadden (boys Under-14), Brianna Harricharan, Eva Pasea (girls Under-14), Sebastian Sylvester, Jamal Alexis (boys Under-16), Ebolum Nwokolo, Alijah Leslie (boys Under-18), Charlotte Ready and Cameron Wong (girls Under-18).