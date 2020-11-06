Lease Operators Junior Tennis continues
THE Lease Operators Junior Tennis tournament, hosted by the Tennis Patrons Academy, will continue with the older age divisions in action at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, from 3 pm, on Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday matches will begin at 8.30 am.
Last weekend, the Under-10 and Under-12 players battled each other and now the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 players will compete for titles.
Rain caused delays last weekend leading to the postponement of the Under-10 girls doubles final. That match will be contested on Saturday morning.
The organisers are trying to ensure the safety of the players during the pandemic. A Tennis Patrons Academy media release said, “As this year’s first junior tournament all covid protocols will continue to be followed – no gathering, hand washing, hand sanitizers on all courts, players only using their own balls to serve.”
The top seeds playing this weekend are Jace Quashie and James Hadden (boys Under-14), Brianna Harricharan, Eva Pasea (girls Under-14), Sebastian Sylvester, Jamal Alexis (boys Under-16), Ebolum Nwokolo, Alijah Leslie (boys Under-18), Charlotte Ready and Cameron Wong (girls Under-18).
