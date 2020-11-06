Healthcareworkers need theirvacation

THE EDITOR: The covid19 pandemic has taken a toll on the emotions of employees generally but more so healthcare workers, especially those on shift.

The closure of daycare facilities and schools has left healthcare workers with no choice but to entrust their children to the care of elderly, fragile relatives who may have underlying illnesses and are at greater risk of exposure to the virus by interacting with said healthcare workers.

Other parents have no alternative but to leave their children unsupervised and at home to conduct their own online activities.

Despite the recommendation/instruction the Office of the Prime Minister to allow for staggered working hours, the reality is that this is not possible in all healthcare institutions. They rarely if ever have their full complement of staff and with the covid19 pandemic presenting unforeseen emergencies, that may result in a further reduction.

Management, however, should not use this as an excuse to deny healthcare workers their vacation and casual leave entitlement as they have become fatigued, frustrated and are suffering burnout even, resulting in decreased productivity and their focus is no longer at work but on family and home.

It is said that this is the "new normal" and a covid19 vaccine may not be available until late 2021. The general population is being asked to adjust to the reality that living in the presence of the virus and the wearing of masks are the “new normal.”

Healthcare workers have been without vacation/casual leave from March, some even prior to that. Are they expected to work without leave until a vaccine is found? Shouldn't management learn to adjust and develop new strategies for granting leave during this "new normal?" How does management plan to deal with accumulated leave in 2021?

LU-ANN CATO-DANIEL

treasurer

National Health Workers Union