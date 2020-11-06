Garcia's recovery on track, wants 'power' in leg

Levi Garcia -

TT and AEK Athens winger Levi Garcia says he is feeling "much better" and is on the road to recovery after suffering a serious hamstring injury in October.

The 22-year-old, signed in September for the Greek club, was injured during a Greek Super League match against Atromitos FCA on October 5. It was his fourth game for his new team.

He was included in the starting XI but was replaced in the 15th minute after going down with no contact. He was carried off on a stretcher by medical staff. The match ended 1-0 in favour of Atromitos.

Medical tests showed Garcia suffered a second-degree tear to his hamstring.

He told Newsday previously it was a “difficult situation to be in,” especially having just qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

He was ruled out for six to eight weeks.

But as he nears his fifth week since being injured, he told Newsday he is "feeling confident again.

"Recovery has been great so far," he said. "I just need to get fit and some power back into the injured part. I’m running and doing a lot of stuff, just need to get sprinting into it again. And, hopefully, in two weeks I’ll be in full training if all goes well."

AEK Athens are in group G of the Europa League, along with Portuguese team Braga, Leicester City FC of England, and Ukrainian team Zorya Luhansk.

They are currently third in their group with three points after defeating Zorya 4-1.

They lost 3-0 to Braga and 2-1 to Leicester.

Leicester lead with nine points, Braga are second with six and Zorya has zero points.

The team's next Europa League match is against Zorya at 1.55 pm on November 26.