Ferreira: PNM will resolve Scarborough/Calder Hall bacchanal

People’s National Movement (PNM) founding member Ferdie Ferreira believes the controversy surrounding the party’s selection of incumbent Marslyn Melville-Jack over Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus in the upcoming THA election will be resolved.

Melville-Jack, Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour, got the nod over Tsoiafatt Angus after they were screened for the Scarborough/Calder Hall seat on October 26.

Melville-Jack, the PNM Tobago Council’s lady vice-chairman, also sits on the party’s screening committee.

But some members of the electoral district expressed dissatisfaction with Melville-Jack’s selection soon after the announcement was made.

Newsday was told three of the five party groups supported Tsoiafatt-Angus. Upset PNM members have since written to Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine and party general secretary Foster Cummings demanding that Melville-Jack’s candidacy be revoked.

They have also threatened to withhold their vote for the PNM if Melville-Jack is not replaced.

But speaking to Newsday on Friday, Ferreira said such controversies are not unfamiliar to the PNM.

“There is nothing abnormal or unusual about internal conflicts. The PNM has a history of successfully resolving these issues.”