DSS protesters return to Woodford Square

Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) protesters hold placards while facing the Red House in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

MEMBERS of the La Horquetta-based Drugs Sou-Sou (DSS) returned on Friday to demonstrate at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, opposite the Red House, hoping the authorities release the millions of dollars recently seized.

And they plan more demonstrations, although they were advised to wait for at least three months for an investigation to be complete before they can expect their money to be returned either to the sou-sou's operator, Kerron Clarke, or to them.

One protester told Newsday, "We are here to make a stand for our investment."

Just last week, Clarke announced that the business would be on indefinite hold after police seized $7.7 million at his business place. On September 22, police seized $22 million in cash, but returned it the following day.

The sou-sou members say the "unjust" seizure could not have happened at a worse time – in the midst of a pandemic, with unemployment increasing, and Divali and Christmas around the corner.

Clarke again was not at the protest, because as one woman said, "Kerron has a legal situation, so he really can't get involved in the movement."

Newsday asked if they believed Clarke was completely forthcoming and transparent with his members. One person replied, "To be honest, when this happened – I am an investor, my family are invested – when the money was seized, everybody in my family, who invested never even once get mad or angry about the situation, because we believe in him."

Although the next sitting of Parliament is on Monday, they decided to demonstrate outside the Red House because of its significance and visibility. They did not seek permission for the protest, and said they will do so peacefully, quietly and in keeping with health regulations by keeping an adequate distance between them.

Another woman said, "My whole thing is...We as citizens, if we choose to invest (in a sou-sou), we should have that choice. We shouldn't have to (invest in) who you all want us to invest in. Why allyuh taking that choice from us?

"What they want to do is keep us down. They don't want (us) to elevate. They don't want us to be independent. You could imagine putting $1,000 in the bank and next time you come back you have less than $1,000?"