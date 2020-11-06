Carapo man shot dead in car

File photo -

Police are investigating the murder of a 41-year-old Carapo man who was shot dead while sitting in a car on Thursday.

Police said Eliston Guppie, of Pinewood Drive, was being driven along Race Course Road, Carapo, at around 3.45 pm when a black Nissan X-Trail pulled up alongside.

One of the men in the X-Trail pointed a gun at the driver of the car, 72, and told him to stop.

Four gunmen got out of the X-Trail and asked him what he had in his car.

As the driver opened the back of his car, Guppie was shot several times by the gunman, and the X-Trail then drove off.

Police were called in together with a district medical officer who declared Guppie dead.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.