Amnesty expiry date approaches for registered Venezuelans

In this 2019 file photo, Venezuelans line up to collect their registration cards outside the Ministry of National Security building on lower Richmond Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The 16,523 Venezuelans who registered with the TT government last year to receive work permits are waiting to see what happens to them on January 1, 2021.

Members of the Venezuelan community say there is little information from the Ministry of National Security about their legal status, the possible extension of their registration cards, deportations and possible arrests.

In addition, there are reportedly still many people who registered in June 2019 but have not yet received cards.

Two weeks ago, Minister of National Security Stuart Young, during the deliberations of Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance, said he suspected the amnesty for Venezuelans would continue beyond December 31.

The Prime Minister told an AmCham virtual conference in mid-October that Venezuelan migrants are making a positive contribution to TT's workforce.

However, said Carmen Aranguren, “There are many things that concern us."

She pointed out that the extension of registration until December 31, given because of the pandemic, was approaching the deadline, and as a result, "Many doors have been closed to us."

Aranguren believes the TT government does not speak clearly enough on the issue of Venezuelans.

"In hospitals there are problems to serve us, companies are firing Venezuelans because the dates of the cards expired, even knowing that there is a legal extension. Also some apartment owners are asking for unexpired cards. Our children are without an education," she said.

Some refugees say they do not have a direct way to reach the authorities.

Elsa Velázquez, promoter and administrator of various Venezuelan groups on social networks, told Newsday: “Every day I receive many complaints and reports from refugees who ask that their problems be made known in order to find solutions. It is a real headache not knowing where to turn in each case."

Language difficulties and fear of being arrested if they go to the police or immigration offices for advice may deter some migrants.

Venezuelans with experience of six or seven years of migration through different countries say there are other things the TT government can do to help them.

Mariel Orta said, “There are many women who are victims of trafficking, domestic violence, and labour abuses, and they don't know who to turn to or report to.

"Also those who have not received their cards lack information."

She suggested the government could set up phone helplines to support immigrants.

Another proposal is giving new registration cards to those who already have them, and cards to those who could not register the last time around.

Luis Martínez said, "Venezuelans can cover the payment of our own process if an apprpriate fee is established for each card, as other countries do, It would only be left to the authorities to organise the sessions and the facilities."

The migrants believe for their peace of mind as well as that of the government, employers and landlords, the best option would be a long extension of the registration cards.

Newsday tried to contact Young about the legal status of these Venezuelans and a possible renewal of the amnesty, but messages to him were not answered up to press time.