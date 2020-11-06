Admirethe work

THE EDITOR: Many people are complaining that the statue of Sparrow in Barbados bears little or no resemblance of him. What is imperative is that he is being recognised while he is alive.

After visiting Madame Tussauds I subscribe to the philosophy that many replicas do not resemble the individuals.

Let us appreciate the work done. It must have taken many hours.

Sparrow, thank you for the music. You ever eat a white meat yet?

The statue is an expression of the artist.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town