A little-known national heroine

THE EDITOR: In commemoration of African History Month, November, I wish to honour a great African woman, Elma François, who was born in Overland, St Vincent, on October 14 1897.

A number of people, including Arthur Calder-Marshall, Prof Rhoda Reddock, Corey Gilkes, Gerry Besson and Dara Healey, have written about her. I attended a local play based on her life, called The Fire Within. Her name lives in The Elma François Institute at the Cipriani College of Labour.

Despite being designated a national heroine of TT in 1987, she is still not well very well known here. There should be a monument to her but TT seems averse to monuments to women.

When she left school after 5th Std, François managed to find work at a sugar factory. Her passion for social justice led to her dismissal for trying to organise the other workers into a trade union.

François moved to Kingstown, the capital of St Vincent, where her son, Conrad, was born. In 1919, the young stalwart left her two-year-old child with relatives and migrated to Trinidad. She worked as a maid at the Stollmeyer’s ‘Castle’ around the Savannah and joined Captain A Cipriani’s Trinidad Workingmen’s Association (TWA).

François educated herself by reading widely and soon began to give public speeches about labour and political matters.

The year 1919 saw the first general strike in TT, the waterfront strike.

Anti-colonial sentiment had been building in TT for many years. The strikers were angered by local conditions and were inspired by the TWA, which comprised many demobilised soldiers who had returned from World War I, bitter with the experiences they had overseas. Marcus Garvey’s movement and socialism were also part of their ideological persuasion.

By 1934, François, together with her husband Jim Barrete, Christina King and others formed the National Unemployed Movement to co-ordinate hunger marches to draw attention to the harsh conditions among African and Indian workers.

Later, the group was transformed into the socialist Negro Welfare, Social & Cultural Association (NWSCA), which also had Indian and Chinese members.

It was called a “social and welfare” organisation in order to attract women. The NWSCA, among myriad activities, organised the unemployed, lobbied for small traders, celebrated Emancipation Day and started a newsletter called The New Emancipator, which gave pride of place to the black working class.

In 1935 when the Italian dictator Mussolini invaded Ethiopia, the NWSCA held a mass meeting in October and mobilised dockworkers to boycott Italian ships. Besson reported that the rally generated support from other levels in the society.

When Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler called the 1937 strikes in Fyzabad, Elma François went to south Trinidad. Within a short time, the NWSCA had instigated the first strike in Port-of-Spain.

The colonial authorities arrested François and members of the association and charged them with sedition. It was the first time in TT history that a woman was charged under this law.

The sedition trials took place between October 1937 and February 1938. François successfully defended herself without a lawyer.

Reddock recorded a moment in the trial when prosecutor CTWE Worrell asked François why she persisted in making speeches which were “causing disaffection among His Majesty’s subjects.” She replied, “I don’t know that my speeches create disaffection, I know that my speeches create a fire in the minds of the people so as to change the conditions which now exist, and it isn’t for me here to tell you what is existing because I believe that you are a son of some working-class family despite your lofty position as you stand before me as a prosecutor.”

Jim Barrete, however, was jailed for nine months.

François later went on with others to form a number of trade unions in Port of Spain, including the SWWTU and the Federated Workers Trade Union.

Elma François died broken-hearted in 1944, shortly after her son, Conrad, joined the British colonial army to fight in World War II. As a socialist she had been opposed to the war.

AIYEGORO OME

Mt Lambert