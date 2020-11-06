24 new covid19 cases

SOME 24 more people have been reported as infected with covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its update on Friday.

The cases were detected from November 3-5.

No new deaths were reported, the toll remaining at 111 people.

Over the 24-hour period since Thursday there was a drop in the number of active cases, from 639 on Thursday to 603 on Friday.

Some 44 patients were in hospital and 28 in step-down facilities. Some 304 were in state quarantine facilities and 507 were in home self-isolation.

Since March, in all TT has had 5,798 covid19 cases, of whom 5,084 patients have recovered.