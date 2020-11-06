14 Days of Divali: Day 7 The magic of turmeric

Golden milk latte created by Kiel Robertson at Full Bloom Cafe. - Angelo Marcelle

Turmeric, also known as haldi or hardi, is one of the most important spices used in Indian cooking today. It is an ancient plant which originated several thousands of years ago somewhere between the Indian subcontinent and the lush islands of Indonesia.

Turmeric is a remarkable plant whose golden roots are used in a variety of ways, not the least of which is as a seasoning and colouring agent in food. While fresh turmeric carries a bitter, and slightly unpalatable taste, in its powdered form it brings a wonderful earthy flavour and a vibrant yellow colour to various curry powders and gravies.

Like many naturally growing plants and herbs, turmeric is also valued for its incredible medicinal properties. It has long been used as an antiseptic across the Asian continent, and to this day is used in many home remedies. In ayurveda, a natural system of medicine which has been used in India for well over 3,000 years, turmeric plays a key role in many of its prescribed treatments, including those which help to boost the immune system, heal various skin disorders, and stimulate the digestive system. Modern research has confirmed that the plant contains compounds which possess anti-inflammatory properties, and its active ingredient, curcumin, is thought to be as powerful an anti-inflammatory agent as ibuprofen.

Though in Trinidad turmeric is often mistakenly called saffron, the two are in fact totally separate plants. Saffron is a reddish orange thread which is procured from the flowers of the saffron plant. Producing the saffron threads is extremely costly and labour intensive, making this one of the most expensive spices on the planet. Though still widely used in certain parts of India, it is not a seasoning that is common to the Indian dishes that are made in the Caribbean. Turmeric, on the other hand, is a small root, similar in appearance to ginger, which can be found at almost any market on the islands. It is often used in both its fresh and powdered form, and is not only used for cooking and medicine, but also has an important place in many Hindu rites and rituals.

Today we present you with two delicious drinks using the ancient and beloved root or the turmeric plant.

