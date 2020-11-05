Windies’ Fletcher wants to cement T20 spot

Andre Fletcher - CWI Media

TOP order West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher is keen on cementing his T20 spot with a prolific showing in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand after being overlooked for the past two years.

Fletcher, who last played a T20 international in August, 2018, is hoping to enjoy his birthday on tour by contributing with the bat. He turns 33 on November 28, the day after the first match in the series.

The second match will bowl off on November 29, followed by the third T20 on November 30. The West Indies arrived in New Zealand last week.

“The team goal for me per say would be to ensure that we can actually win this series and my individual goal is to make sure that I can get as much runs as possible where I can actually cement my spot in the T20 squad,” Fletcher told Cricket West Indies.

Fletcher is elated to be back in maroon. “It is a great feeling (being back). It is always a pleasure playing for West Indies representing the Caribbean on a whole. It is a great opportunity once again. I just have to make sure I grasp that opportunity and make the best use of it.”

Speaking about the adjustments he has made to his game, Fletcher said, “I have become a more positive player, my shot selection has improved a lot. I have worked very hard on my physical aspect as well and I have been putting in a lot of strength work behind the scenes and it paid off a lot during the CPL, so hopefully I can carry it on to the international level and see what I can do best for the people in the Caribbean.”

In the 2020 Hero CPL which ended in September, the wicket-keeper batsman scored 211 runs in 11 innings at an average of 21.10 with a strike rate of 127.87. It was a low scoring CPL with Fletcher ending 12th on the scoring chart.