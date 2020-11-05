Tobago seniors to get Zoom training

Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour, Assemblyman Marslyn Melville-Jack. - THA

Tobago’s senior citizens are to benefit from virtual training in the use of the Zoom app.

At the post-executive council media briefing on Wednesday at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough, Secretary for Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack hailed the success of a recent Zoom training programme for seniors in the communities of Spring Garden, Whim, Union and Mary’s Hill (SWAM).

Zoom is used for online conversations and meetings.

She said the pilot initiative came about as a result of the work of the community consultative protection planning unit.

Melville-Jack said the unit, which is attached to the division, goes into communities and holds discussions with village councils to determine challenges and other issues.

“It was while this team was liaising with the SWAM community via Zoom that the idea of virtual training for seniors came about,” she said.

She said the programme, which catered to people 50 and over, was well received. The programme had 22 participants, the oldest being 80.

“So satisfied were we with that programme that we plan to use the success of this pilot programme to take it to every community throughout Tobago. So you can look forward to virtual Zoom training for seniors.”

She said the next training session will be for Providence/Moriah/Mason Hall.