Spencer: 'THA to develop plan for Man and the Biosphere site'

Secretary of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries Hayden Spencer. PHOTO COURTESY THA

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is drafting a management plan to govern activities in northeast Tobago, which was recently designated a UN Educational Scientific and Culture Organisation (UNESCO) Man and the Biosphere site.

Secretary for Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries Hayden Spencer made the announcement on Wednesday at the post-executive council media briefing at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

Spencer said the process will be transparent and will involve consultations with stakeholders.

“The participation of all stakeholders is paramount for the successful development of this UNESCO Man and the Biosphere site to the benefit of all residents of our nation as a whole,” he said.

Northeast Tobago was given the prestigious designation on October 28 at the 32nd sitting of the Man and the Biosphere international co-ordinating committee.

The region is now the largest UNESCO-branded site in the English-speaking Caribbean, encompassing some 15 villages from Belle Garden in the east to Moriah in the north.