Ring Bang disaster triggers PNM's rise

DR RITA PEMBERTON

The first decade of the 21st century began with a bang, the aftershocks of the Ring Bang Concert in Tobago. The post Ring Bang tremors emanated from a bomb of reactions on the island and nation which included the disbelief and despair in Tobago over the event; a deluge of complaints and criticisms about the way the money was spent; the disenchantment of constituents who felt betrayed that their views were not considered and their needs went unattended; the disappointment of artistes and patrons who felt cheated all exploded on the island and, in addition there was distress and consternation in the national administrative circles over the quantum of state funds that was expended without appropriate authorization and devoid of any visible benefit to the people of Tobago. In the Parliament, the NAR party colleagues in the central government addressed the matter. The representative for Tobago West made an impassioned plea for the Minister of Finance to conduct an immediate investigation to determine what, if any improprieties were committed, to identify the source of the funds and provide transparency for the organisation and funding of the event. In response, Dr Morgan Job, MP for Tobago East, Minister of Tobago Affairs and Minister in the Ministry of Finance, and Acting Minister of Finance explained that the problem stemmed from “different interpretations of the THA Act in Scarborough and in Port of Spain” but he assured the Parliament that “action is being taken and action will be taken to investigate Ring Bang.” Apart from public censure, the nature and outcome of such action remains unclear.

Rather than resolving the problems which forced the Chief Secretary to seek alternative sources of funding to carry out the business of the THA in the first place, the debacle further aggravated the relationship between Prime Minister Basdeo Panday and the Chief Secretary which became more confrontational. While these two locked horns with each other, the major problem for the administration of Tobago remained the consistent underfunding of the THA to which no attempt at rectification was made. Although the Chief Secretary remained resolute in his determination to overcome the restrictions of the Central Government, his policy initiatives were strangled by the financial starvation. The Ring Bang aftershocks shook the party at both its base and top levels. As a result of its inability to deliver on its many promises to the constituents of Tobago, the party became alienated from the population. As an election loomed, the party, devoid of finances, limped on to oversee the erosion of its support base as well as face internal turmoil. Some of the prominent party members questioned Charles’ leadership ability which resulted in a splintering of the party. The DAC/NAR was therefore unable to present itself as an effective cohesive party which was capable of handling the affairs of Tobago at a time when it faced the polls in an important election.

The elections of January 29, 2001 differed from the Tobago norm because there were four contesting parties, three of which were aligned to national parties; the NAR, PNM and UNC and one Tobago party, the PEP. There was heavy campaigning and a buildup of excitement on the island as all the parties entered the election fight with gusto. The PNM’s newly minted leader, Mr Orville London sought to take advantage of the disarray within the DAC/NAR to bring the PNM into the political limelight in Tobago. Despite the limited resources at its disposal, the DAC/NAR put up a good fight, but it was an impossible uphill struggle to reinvigorate the fragmented party.

The PNM captured 46.73 per cent of the vote to take eight seats in the Assembly. With support from 38.44 per cent of the voters, NAR was able to hold on to four seats: Bethel / Patience Hill; Plymouth/ Golden Lane; Moriah/ Parlatuvier and Roxborough/ Delaford. Neither the PEP nor the UNC was able to win a single seat. The former attracted 7.01 per cent of the vote while the UNC obtained 7.82 per cent. For the first time since the inception of the THA in 1980, the PNM formed its ruling party. The Orville London-led PNM administration got down to work pronto and did not have the misfortune to face the financial restrictions which dogged his predecessor.

However, former chief secretary Charles did attain one very significant victory in his battles with the central government, but unfortunately he was unable to utilise the outcome to the benefit his administration. During the height of his conflicts with central government, Charles took the THA funding issue to the Dispute Resolution Commission which handed down a decision in favour of the THA but which was too late to be of assistance the DAC/ NAR administration. However, it was timely for Chief Secretary London who reaped the benefits, a significant increase in funding to the THA. The London administration was therefore blessed with liquidity which allowed the undertaking of huge projects on the island which stood in stark contrast to those which the DAC/ NAR administration was able to undertake and which earned his administration growing support on the island.

In addition, Charles said the THA obtained a $US5 million award from a US court in a matter regarding its overseas investment ventures which was reported in a local newspaper on August 3, 2001. Since the DAC/ NAR administration was out of office when the award was made, he could not ascertain whether any action was taken on that matter by his successor.

As a result of its fall out with the Panday administration, the Tobago arm of the DAC/NAR reverted to its initial designation and officially became the DAC. Charles maintained some diehard support but was unable to win back the confidence of the island’s population. The Ring Bang episode contributed to change in Tobago which came in the form of the political fragmentation of the DAC/ NAR which declined as a political force on the island and triggered the resurgence of the PNM which, since then, has dominated the politics of Tobago.