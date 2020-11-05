Politicians, the privileged and DSS

THE EDITOR: Bob Marley said it best: “He who feels it knows it more.”

The truth of this statement is epitomised by our current national crisis. For many, the covid19-imposed restrictions resulted in business closures and unemployment. For others, there was no impact and life remained the same.

What fascinates me, is that many, from their place of privilege and comfort, feel empowered to say what should and should not be done in our economic downturn. Of course, the voices of the politicians (in their duty-free Porsches) saying “Tighten your belt” and “Ban yuh belly” provide very little comfort at this time and can even be considered vexing.

However, I will not deny that it is sound advice. Accepting that changes must be made is the mark of any reasonable mind. However, for some, making a change was not quite a choice. They were plunged into unemployment, forced to close their businesses, and dragged – kicking and screaming – into foreclosure.

So, it is no surprise that voices of the privileged (in their mansions) saying “Tighten your belt” and “Ban yuh belly,” are outright rejected. We all know the saying, “Desperate times call for desperate measures”

Let’s face it, people are desperate. They are desperate to feed their children and keep their homes. Why then, are we surprised when they desperately grasp at opportunities which promise to fulfil their basic needs?

Why then, are they vilified for making decisions for their own survival? Most importantly, why are the critics those whose wallets, pantries and stomachs are filled?

Let me be clear! This is not an attempt to pardon criminality. Rather, it is a call for people to drop the self-righteous act for a second and exercise a bit of empathy. Ask yourself, what would you do if you were on the verge of losing your home, car and job, with no prospect for income, and DSS comes riding on a white horse to save you?

The infamous modern sou-sou has saved a lot of people. Contrary to popular belief, many who decided to “invest” are diligent, educated, blue-collar workers, whose worlds were rocked by this pandemic.

While authorities ridicule these investors and claim that they cannot “protect people from stupidity,” they fail to acknowledge one salient fact: A desperate, disenfranchised and hopeless community is more of a threat to national security than any sou-sou could ever be.

So instead of branding the desperate as “stupid,” and forcefully removing their sole symbol of hope, why not inform, educate, and provide alternatives that secure a good standard of living for all?

