PAHO calls for emphasis on mental health

FIILE PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The Pan-American Health Organisation is urging countries to make mental health a key consideration as the covid19 pandemic continues.

Speaking at PAHO’s weekly media briefing, assistant director Dr Jarbas Barbosa da Silva said the effects of the pandemic had forced people into isolation, caused depression and anxiety, and devastated economies. He said these effects will continue even after the spread of the virus is brought under control.

He said healthcare workers were most affected, with many experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts. While PAHO is worried about vulnerable communities, such as pregnant women, older people, minorities, ethnic groups, he warned that people who already suffered with mental health conditions and histories of substance abuse were at greater risk.

Barbosa said countries are failing at implementing and staffing mental health services. He called on them to ensure that mental health was integrated into medical plans with sufficient staff and funding to provide reliable care and support.

“They need to make sure that mental health services are part of primary care, as mental health and psychosocial support are essential in fighting the pandemic and should be available when and where needed. Countries need to put the same effort in fighting the mental effects of the disease as they are into fighting the physical effects.”

Responding to a question about the safety of a covid19 vaccine, Barbosa said he did not expect any risk once such a vaccine had gone through the necessary clinical trials and national regulatory processes to prove its safety. He said PAHO and the World Health Organization would also review vaccines provided by the Covax facility, a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual covid9 vaccines reach those in greatest need.