O’Brien: Santa Rosa’s size can accommodate fans

Horse racing fans are glued to the action on the track at Santa Rosa Park in Arima. - SUREASH CHOLAI

HORSE trainer John O’Brien believes Santa Rosa Park in Arima can accommodate a small percentage of fans because of the size of the horse racing venue.

O’Brien said the decision not to allow fans at Santa Rosa may be a wise decision but is asking the Government to consider permitting fans.

“I think for the time being it is the right decision (to prevent fans). (However) the place is so big it could probably take some more people. As you can see there is so much room there. Limiting it to what we’ve been having over the last three months is probably what you could call overkill, but how do you determine who could come and who can’t come? Do you just let in the first 300 patrons or the first 150? It is something you really have to think about.”

Arima Race Club (ARC) president Robert Bernard told Newsday in a recent interview that Santa Rosa Park has a capacity of approximately 2,000.

At a covid19 briefing on October 24, the Prime Minister said “member clubs” would be allowed to operate at “50 per cent capacity.”

Following Dr Rowley’s statement, the ARC believed it could allow fans at Santa Rosa Park and started to advertise and encourage fans to attend.

However, after a meeting between the ARC, the Betting Levy Board, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday, it was decided that no fans would be allowed to attend Saturday’s horse racing card.

Only owners, trainers and other essential personnel were allowed to enter because of covid19.

After being misled by some local media fans thought they were allowed to enter and scores of people showed up at the venue. On Friday night, a TV sportscast said that patrons were permitted at 50 per cent capacity and on Saturday, a story published in a daily newspaper also said that fans were allowed.

The main stand at Santa Rosa Park had scores of people. Newsday spoke to a few fans inside the venue, but Bernard said only essential members of the racing fraternity were there.

On Tuesday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said she handed over an ARC report to the Ministry of Health concerning what transpired on Saturday.

After horse racing came to a halt in March, the sport resumed at the end of June without fans.

O’Brien said a packed Santa Rosa Park is an anomaly, therefore having strict covid19 measures to control the number of people who attend horse racing may not be necessary.

“Even on a good race day in the past, it would be difficult to say that we would be operating at 50 per cent capacity because of the size of the venue.”

O’Brien said if indoor facilities are allowed to operate at 50 per cent an outdoor facility should be given some more leeway. He said on a “normal” Saturday before covid19 Santa Rosa would be 30 per cent full, but on a popular race day the crowd will be larger.

The decorated trainer said it is sometimes difficult for the ARC to control who comes into the venue.

“I don’t know that they allowed anybody in…there have a lot of spaces in the (fence) and people may have got in and when the rains came all who were all over the place went into the stands.”

O’Brien is hoping the situation will be resolved between all parties. “I am hoping that it will be amicably resolved because the ARC tried to tell people not to come.”