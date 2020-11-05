Miss World Caribbean, Minister Cox discuss equal opportunity for girls

Minister Cox meets with Miss World Caribbean Ms Tya-Janè Ramey and Miss World TT?s Brian Gopaul and Melissa Figueroa. - Min of Social Development

MISS World Caribbean Tya-Janè Ramey discussed the empowerment, personal and professional development of women and girls that the pageant provides with Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox during a visit to the ministry on Monday.

A statement released by the ministry said Ramey and the Miss World team, including national Pageant Director Brian Gopaul, “spoke passionately” about the competition, saying it was invaluable to participants’ empowerment.

Ramey also said the Beauty with a Purpose segment of the pageant provided contestants with “an international platform to generate greater awareness and support for community-based initiatives,” including ridding the community of social injustice and inequality.

“To this end, Ramey who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Social Policy, was able to expound on the plans and progress of her project to date which focuses on relief efforts for Venezuelan migrants in (TT).”

Ramey also discussed with Cox upcoming Beauty with a Purpose projects by each contestant of the Miss World 2021 in January. The statement said Cox was “pleased to endorse” the initiative, as many of the projects discussed aligned with the ministry’s core objectives of “helping, empowering and transforming the lives of the most vulnerable in TT.”