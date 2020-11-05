It could have been worse

VERE MARIE KHAN

THE EDITOR: November is supposed to be the start of the Christmas season. However, November marks near nine months since citizens have been abandoned across the globe. Near the end of October, the Government decided to create a committee to discuss what should be done moving forward. A mere nine months after taking a decision that has ruined countless lives, our leaders finally decided to spare a thought on what to do with a decision they made in March.

We have traded adaptation for stagnation. It has become painfully obvious the damage done to the abandoned nationals. The economy and human rights have zero results to show for it. All we can do is pat ourselves on the back and say it could have been worse – a worse that is easy to claim since there is nothing required to prove it.

Abandoned nationals are living in foreign countries paying whatever they have left to survive with an incoming winter. Many have spent their last dollars on visa extensions to avoid the perils of becoming a refugee in a strange land. But it could have been worse.

Each day we hear frightening worldwide numbers that have little relevance to the situation in TT. But the numbers are scary enough to justify trampling on the rights of thousands of nationals home and abroad. Each day we hear about hundreds of deaths in far-off places to terrify the population into compliance.

Blame is shifted to the nationals abandoned in these far-off places and they are painted as the harbingers of death and disease. This technique was effective until the world began to move forward and TT stood still holding 50 cases a day and counting. But it could have been worse.

People have died waiting to hear even a whisper from their government for the last nine months. Some have lost their wives, parents, children while prostrating themselves at the altar of national security.

Now, imagine you must survive in a foreign country without any income, little to no family, and must find ways to survive with no end date in sight. You could be there for a week, a month, or even eight months and counting. Every day you listen to the news and wait for the people in power, ones you couldn’t even vote for, to either ignore that you exist or tell you to sit tight and wait longer.

You watch as Barbados, Antigua and other islands repatriate their citizens and open their borders while TT waved flags in electoral motorcades, gloating that covid19 was defeated. But it could have been worse.

Then finally, after sending over 100 e-mails with no response, eight months later you receive your first e-mail acknowledging you exist. It is generic, it doesn’t even have your name on it. But it is the only crumb your country has given you in the last eight months when you had to choose between food or a sweater for winter. You beg and plead every day for another month.

Eventually, they tell you there is a flight from Barbados in three days so you should find your way on it. The flight is US$400 one-way but you take it because you have no other choice. You’re in Texas but that is simply not their problem. Your family sends you whatever money they have left after losing their job to the lockdown. You have to find a way to get there with only three days’ notice and barely any money left. But it could have been worse.

You get another e-mail letting you know that state quarantine is full, so you have to contact a hotel or else you will probably have to wait for the next flight. You haven’t heard about a flight in months so it is either you pay for the hotel or you pay to survive for another unknown period.

The hotel quarantine lets you know it will cost US$100 to US$130 a night and there is a ten per cent tax for returning nationals. Your lunch and dinner isn’t included in the price so you have to buy that on your own. Mandatorily, you must stay a week so you scrape whatever money you can find to pay this new US$1,000 bill. But it could have been worse!

If you are one of the lucky ones and were offered state quarantine, you quickly realise that nothing in life is free. You are herded onto buses with no physical distancing, not that they did that on the plane to begin with, and you are then expected to interact and share bathrooms with strangers.

This wouldn’t be an issue if protocols required a negative test before entry. But unfortunately you are more likely to catch covid19 in quarantine than if you were allowed to quarantine at home. If only you could have gotten a flight from one of the unpublished low-risk countries allowed to home quarantine – but they don’t exist. But it could have been worse.

Thus, TT, we must take a good look at ourselves in the mirror and wonder how we got here. The lack of planning, structure and empathy displayed with the repatriation of citizens, the illogical manner of lockdowns and the smokescreen press conferences are merely symptoms of a mentality we have developed to lull ourselves to sleep. But it could have been worse.

Yet, we seem terrified to wonder: why don’t we demand better?