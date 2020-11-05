Has Watson Duke ‘ketch ah fraid’?

THE EDITOR: What do you do if you have $50,000 in DSS money, when no established bank is interested in having you as a customer? Allegedly tainted money is not acceptable for banking? Can you swear regarding point of origin?

It could mean banking said cash under your mattress forever. Think about always having to pay cash for big items. No check book or credit card from the registered banks. Needing suitcases of money for purchasing a car or furniture.

Could you possibly suffer home invasion after home invasion because the bandits know where you keep your money? This is TT where if you even sneeze, the whole street is in your business. I suppose one could invest in several heavy gold chains but that idea could in itself be very risky.

It is amusing to see and hear the incumbent president of the Public Services Association Watson Solomon Duke expending advice and offering to save PSA members from every fear they may have regarding DSS cash or the government interference in their daily lives. With Duke as PSA president, they can stay home. He has their back. “Kyah, kyah, kyah!”

With an important PSA election looming on November 23, it is obvious that, as we say in local parlance, Mr Duke “ketch ah fraid” that he may not win. He desperately needs the PSA membership to believe he transcends the very excellence of sliced bread.

What will happen if he is no longer president? Does Mr Duke live in fear of becoming a nonentity? Surely as Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly he will still be viewed as important. Or is the THA too small a launch pad for greater ambitions?

There is obviously great personal advantage in being a trade union leader of an entity of 80,000-plus government paid employees. There will definitely be no icing on Mr Duke’s cake if he loses the presidency of the PSA. Watch this space. Like in America, presidents are really big news.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin