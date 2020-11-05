Enough said already on DSS

THE EDITOR: Permit me to ask a question concerning a Sou-Sou: Is there a law prohibiting citizens from taking part in a financial scheme of the nature of, for example the Drug Sou-Sou (DSS)? If not, then in my humble opinion the money impounded by the police should be returned to those running this scheme.

To those in charge of DSS, I fully understand what you are trying to prevent here and that is, for people to lose their monetary investments, as this will cause a lot of tears to be shed.

I am not going to mix words when I say that while some may benefit initially, others will feel the pinch of this scheme. I know of a person in a so called sou-sou, a very small one at that, who has been waiting for months on his “hand.” It is common knowledge that many have disappeared after receiving their “hand” to avoid paying when their turn comes around. It is a risk inherent to any Sou-Sou.

There are those in society who can only learn from getting burnt and the most you can do for them is send a warning message and hope it hits home. It reminds me of the old saying, “If you can’t hear you will feel.”

If at the end of the day no law was broken, then simply do what is right and return the people’s money. Enough warnings were declared on all media platforms and it is now up to people to make their choice and live with it. Enough said on this matter.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan