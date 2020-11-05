Doctor in racist, obscene rant could face suspension, de-registration

A doctor identified as the voice in an audio recording in an obscene, racist and discriminatory rant aimed at a female worker is facing possible suspension or removal from the register of people allowed to practise in TT.

The doctor, who has a private practice in south Trinidad, was heard boasting that he is a multi-millionaire while he referred to police officers as paupers, dunce, uneducated and in derogatory ethnic terms.

He also threatened to immediately fire his nurse, who recorded their conversation, if she spoke about going to the Labour Board.

From the conversation it appeared that the doctor did not like the nurse’s cousin, a police officer, visiting her in the office. The doctor said that did not look good for patients.

The audio recording, which has been circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, has drawn the ire of the Women’s League of the People’s National Movement (PNM), the TT Medical Association (TTMA), the TT Medical Board (TTMB) and also Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh.

However, Deyalsingh said it is a private-sector issue and asked that the matter be referred to the Council of the Medical Board, which has regulatory and disciplinary functions, and the TTMA on the ethical standards.

Deyalsingh said he has been advised by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to write to these two bodies to protect the public interest.

The TTMA in a statement condemned the doctor and said it endorsed any relevant investigation to resolve the matter expeditiously.

“We condemn all forms of discrimination,” PRO Dr Muhammad Rahman said.

“As a profession, we are driven by the code of our oath and bound by the duty entrusted to us by the patients that we serve. As such, we urge all healthcare providers to continue providing the expected standard of care to all patients regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, orientation and any other basis. We also encourage due respect for colleagues, staff members and citizens.”

President of the Medical Board Dr Kenneth Charles could not be reached by telephone. Immediate past president Dr Varma Deyalsingh said the board has the power to take action against any doctor who discredits the profession.

He said while certain utterances can give the council the power to act, the complaint first has to be taken to the board.

“If found guilty, council has the power to censure or reprimand the medical practitioner, suspend for a period not exceeding two years, or erase the name of the practitioner from the register.”

Deyalsingh said members of the public can access complaint forms online.

The PNM Women’s League also called for an investigation and disciplinary action.

“The alleged audio recording raises issues of abuse of power, verbal abuse, the use of obscene language, racist attacks and threats of dismissal to a member of staff. The audio further refers disparagingly to members of our protective services,” the league’s PRO, MP Lisa Morris-Julian, said in the statement.