Covid19 active cases down to 639

The total active cases of covid19 have gone down, according to the latest Ministry of Health clinical update.

In the release sent on Thursday the Ministry of Health said as of 4 pm on November 5 there were 639 active cases.

On Wednesday it reported 661, a difference of 22.

However, the number of deaths increased by one, raising the death toll to 111. The number of new casesalso increased by ten. There have been 70 new active cases since Monday, when it was reported that no new active cases were confirmed that day.

In total there have been 5,774 positive cases and 5,024 patients have recovered.

There are 32 patients in step-down facilities, 310 in state quarantine facilities, 45 hospitalised patients, and 552 people isolated at home.