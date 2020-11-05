Children's Authority: Child in video not abused

The Children’s Authority has assured the public that a child seen picking up garbage with his bare hands in a video shared on social media is not being abused. It said that conclusion was reached following an investigation by the authority’s Licensing and Monitoring Unit, which is responsible for continuous monitoring and evaluation of children’s homes.

The video, which was shared on Sunday, showed a child picking up garbage in the rain while a woman watched. The TTPS in a release on Monday said the child lived at a children’s home in east Trinidad.

In a release, the authority said the unit conducted an investigation on Sunday which included independent discussions with the child, other children who witnessed the incident, as well as the manager of the home and the caregiver. The investigation is part of the authority’s protocol when reports of breaches are received about children in residential care.

The authority said, following the investigation, it has advised the management of the home to implement the necessary safety measures that would ensure the protection of the children in their care. The authority will continue to monitor the home through announced and unannounced visits to verify that recommendations have been put into effect.

Meanwhile, the authority reminds the public that “child protection is everybody’s business.” The public is encouraged to report concerns about a child’s safety to the Children's Authority’s hotline at 996 or the police at 999.