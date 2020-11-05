Cascade Life Centre gets upgrade

Principal at Life Centre Dr Shara Zoe shows care packages to be distributed to parents for use by students ensuring no disruption to the school patterns. -

THE Life (Learning is For Everyone) Centre in Cascade recently completed upgrades to improve the physical learning environment and increase the level of comfort for students living with autism spectrum disorder.

The centre was a beneficiary of the Digicel Foundation’s Centres of Excellence programme.

A media release said the $53,150 refurbishment focused on optimising the acoustic performance of the building to override the challenge of auditory overload for students with hypersensitivity. The acoustic design of classrooms is critical in creating a productive learning environment for the students. Other upgrades included installing partitions, lighting, electrical work and refinishing ceilings in the school’s sensory room.

The Centres of Excellence programme provides infrastructural upgrades to educational facilities that improve opportunities for people with disabilities. The renovations are done to international standard and comprise: remodelling ergonomic classrooms, wheelchair ramps, bathroom upgrades and other physical conversions to encourage a suitable learning environment for students with special needs.

Dr Shara Zoe, Life Centre principal, expressed her gratitude to both Digicel Foundation and the contractor, de Belleza Management Services Ltd, for the magnificent work, the release said.

Currently teachers and students are attending classes virtually, but with the new upgrades, Zoe said she is confident the centre is better equipped to care for the needs of the students and now has the potential to increase intake when it’s safe to do so.

Life Centre is a non-profit organisation that offers special education instruction to people with autism spectrum disorder and other communication-related disorders. Its mission is to improve the lives of children, adolescents, and young adults on the autism spectrum through individualised strength-based and passion-based learning, and equip them with the tools they need for holistic development.