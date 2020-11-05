Boxer, 13, wants to be role model for girls

Boxer Shirley Wolfe, 13, says ‘being a female champion for TT’ is her ultimate goal. - Lincoln Holder

NATIONAL junior boxer Shirley Wolfe is intent on overcoming her family’s financial challenges to become a professional athlete.

The 13-year-old currently trains at home, along the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay, at her father’s (Christopher Wolfe) makeshift home gym.

She picked up the sport four years ago and now trains part-time with TT Boxing Association (TTBA) president Cecil Forde at Cosmic Boxing Gym in Marabella.

However, on October 28, Christopher received a notice from the Commissioner of State Lands that the family must vacate the land immediately because they have been occupying it illegally.

Undeterred by these recent events, the junior welterweight fighter is determined to press on and achieve her athletic dream.

“I just want to do the right thing in life and make my parents happy. Being a female champion for TT is my ultimate goal. I have to work really hard to achieve what I want as a boxer,” she said.

According to the youngster, she has already fought ten bouts. Her greatest achievement came in August 2019 when she represented TT at the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean School Girls and Boys Junior Boxing Tournament in Guyana. Wolfe boxed to silver against a 17-year-old.

She even contested last year’s National Boxing Championships and won her category. The developing pugilist also competes at an annual Borough Day boxing event in Point Fortin.

Her father is also a former boxer and represented TT in the middleweight division of the Caribbean Boxing Championships over a decade ago. His passion for the sport inspired the younger Wolfe to join in.

“I love boxing because my dad was a boxer. He has a gym and helped me train. When I’m home I do physical training like abdominals, push-ups, running and shadow boxing. When I have upcoming fights I go to Cosmic Boxing Gym and do work there.

“I get to use the weights, boxing bags and spar there. When the covid19 restrictions are lifted for sports, I would be going back to the gym to continue my training. I want to continue competing to increase the amount of fights I have,” she said.

Wolfe would like to represent TT once more, this time at the Caribbean Boxing Championships.

“I want to be an example for the younger girls out here as well. There’s a lot of peer pressure on teenagers nowadays and I’d like to be a standout athlete,” she added.

Christopher revealed that the TTBA president helped organise transport for Shirley to get to and from Cosmic Gym. However, that vehicle is currently under repair. He also thanked a Chinese grocer in Claxton Bay who assists her with getting vitamins and other necessary items for her training.

She attends Claxton Bay Senior Primary School and travels to her aunt’s home, almost daily, to take part in online classes. Her father does not have a proper smart device to facilitate these classes.

In the morning, the youngster gets up early and trains before heading to her aunt’s home in Marabella. After classes, she conducts her afternoon training there until her father returns to take her home.

When her academic workload increases, the boxer stays by her aunt to ensure she gets an early start to the next day.

The elder Wolfe said, “We’re getting through with her school work but, the phone we’re using is not the best. She goes by my sister to do online work every day. She sometimes stays there when rain is falling heavily because our house has a lot of leaks.

“We need a lot of help to make her reach a high level of boxing. We’re just looking for a little support because I can only do a certain amount. If anyone sees her talent, comes on board and probably can carry her the distance.”

Christopher admitted he’s had multiple run-ins with the law, over the years, and has also served jail time. He remains hopeful that his background does not affect his daughter’s chances of becoming a top national athlete.

“She just needs a chance to show what she can do. I only train youths and not at the senior level.

“I want her to make her name out there so she can get the assistance. She has her passport so when the country opens back up maybe opportunities will also open up for her.

“I have a criminal record and people try to judge me on that. They also use that to tarnish her name. Help is coming from all different directions now. I want to see her blossom in her sporting career,” he concluded.