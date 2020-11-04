Writing helps brain pay more attention

LEARNING at home provides an opportunity for many students to use their home computers to take notes during their classes, but this might be a mistake you want to avoid.

Recently Hetty Roessingh, a professor at the University of Calgary, wrote an online article advocating old-fashioned note-taking with a pencil and paper rather than using a computer to take notes during class. While it’s faster for most people to type class notes as the teacher is speaking, Roessingh says when it comes to learning, note-taking beats typing.

“Tools for the hand (like pencils and pens) are tools for the brain,” says Roessingh.

The problem with using a keyboard, Roessingh explains, is that you end up transcribing exactly what is being said. There’s no thinking involved.

On the other hand, when you write by hand, you have to listen and synthesise information in your own words. Your brain must pay more attention. You have to devise methods for taking in information. You are forced to use abbreviations and condense information that challenges you to remember what was said when you go back over your notes later in the day.

The professor adds that students should start developing note-taking skills by standard three or standard four, but it’s never too late to learn.

Roessingh is not writing off computer work, and she stresses everyone needs digital communication, but she says, “Keyboarding does not provide the tactile feedback to the brain that contact between pencil or pen and paper does – the key to creating.”

Taking notes on a computer is called “non-generative” note-taking, and Roessingh says it doesn’t challenge you to summarise, paraphrase, organise and use concept or vocabulary mapping.

“It doesn’t lead to a deeper understanding of the information given to you,” she says. “Taking good notes depends on fluency of hand, which means legibility and speed combined. This is best achieved with a clean, uncluttered and connected script, meaning cursive writing.”

There’s another matter to consider. For some time, researchers have been warning us that children are not developing the fine motor skills they get from writing because they rely too much on computers.

These motor skills are necessary for professions like medicine, fashion designing, journalism, engineering and mathematics.

Many professions rely on a combination of pictures, graphs and note-taking, so it’s good to practise these skills while you are in secondary school.

The act of drawing helps you to remember information. It sparks the visual part of the brain so that you have more than one area of your brain working for you.

“When deep understanding and remembering, making personal connection and sparking creative thought are important, hand-written notes matter and endure over time,” says Roessingh.

She also suggests using paper calendars, diaries, journals, planners and organisers to challenge your brain.

“For serious students, note-taking is an indispensable cognitive tool and study technique. Creating neurocircuitry for memory and meaning through the hand-brain complex is the key to understanding the value of handwritten notes,” says Roessingh.

This article – like any article you read – requires some thought and analysis on your part as a student.

This is an important skill that you need in your everyday reading, from your textbooks to newspapers and online articles. Here are some suggestions for this one:

1. Stop to think about the important points in this article. What is it saying?