TT Chamber names Excellent Stores, PrinTee, ShupHub technology award finalists

In this August 28 file photo, customers enter Excellent Stores in Port of Spain. The retailer is one of three finalists in the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce's Champions of Business technology awards. The others are PrinTee and ShupHub. -

Three finalists have been chosen for the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Champions of Business technology awards. They are Excellent Stores Ltd, PrinTee and ShupHub.com. The companies will know on November 20 which one will take home the prize.

The chamber announced the finalists on Wednesday. In the profiles, the chamber said Excellent Stores was selected as the company had not only adapted to covid10 but created an avenue for other retailers to use its online space to sell their products.

“During the current period, the company was driven to rapidly adjust to an e-commerce environment as during the lock down the number of products online went from 8,000 to 15,000 with 100 per cent of the company’s revenue was being derived from online sales, as compared to a mere one per cent pre-covid19.”

The change, the chamber said, came in all departments, from operations to marketing to IT. Branch staff were “re-purposed” and used to fill orders from branches which became unofficial warehouses while warehouse distribution changed from replenishing physical stores to deliveries to online customers.

“The company has also fully adopted a collaboration over competition mindset and by providing other retailers the opportunity to go online with Excellent Stores, utilising the high traffic site.”

On the second finalist, PrinTee, launched in 2018, the chamber said the company invested heavily in human resources to manage its website traffic and customer interaction making way for a live chat along with more traditional methods to ensure there was consistent and timely communications with clients.

“A variety of payment options allowed them to tap into the broader market, including online payment, wire transfer and in-store cash on delivery. To make life easier for the client, they partnered with TTPost and FedEx for delivery services. They also partnered with local store owners at various points across the country to serve as collection points as a no-cost delivery option,” the chamber said.

The third finalist ShupHub, an online e-commerce platform, allows for retail and wholesale functionality allowing vendors to e-commerce their products. The chamber said ShupHub’s developments are geared to enhancing its customers shopping experience.

“They are able to have their e-commerce store for free without monthly or annual fees. They implemented an automated delivery system via UPS and have also integrated with DHL for worldwide shipping. Most recently, a mobile app was developed, which was launched at the end of October.

“Currently, the global pandemic has significantly increased, and will forever change the face of online shopping. Since its launch in 2018, ShupHub has been on a steady growth path, and has more than doubled its annual revenue.”

The chamber said due to covid19 restrictions the awards ceremony will be broadcast nationwide on CNC3 and live streamed.

“Champions of Business is one of the T&T Chamber’s Signature annual events. The programme awards and celebrates excellence in business in four main categories of entrepreneurship, business technology, Internationally Known, TT Owned Company of the Year and the Business Hall of Fame.”

The prizes were donated by bmobile, Eximbank TT Ltd, Guardian Life, Unit Trust Corporation, Southern Sales, TT Stock Exchange Limited and Atlantic.