TSTT promises to settle outstanding payments

In this November 16, 2018 file photo, Communication Workers Union members protest outside TSTT head office in Port of Spain over retrenchment plans. The union this week called on the state majority-owned company to settle arrears to workers. -

TSTT has promised to pay all outstanding monies owed to workers, despite its failure to make the payment within the timeline agreed to with the Communications Workers Union (CWU).

After negotiations in April, TSTT agreed on new salary and wages for the period January 2014 to December 2016 and January 2017 to December 2019. It was also agreed that backpay would be paid by the end of September, this year.

Workers started receiving new salaries in July but backpay and retroactive salaries remain outstanding.

On Wednesday, in a press release responding to calls made by CWU secretary general Clyde Elder to pay all arrears, TSTT said the settlement came in a "unique" time where the company's finances are affected by the economic impact of covid19.

TSTT said it will continue to work with the union to have the matter finalised.

But during a CWU press conference on Tuesday, Elder said the payments could have been settled if the money wasn't being used for other projects.

He accused the acting CEO, Lisa Agard, of refusing to pay arrears.

"Is it true Lisa Agard, who was the CEO of Amplia is now the CEO of TSTT. Amplia is supposed to be the subsidiary of TSTT. Information coming to me is that Amplia is getting all of the materials, all of the cream of the crop while TSTT is suffering.

"And TSTT is suffering to the point where the company management resorted to selling buildings, to stay afloat, for next to nothing, and Amplia is being propped up. Is Amplia intended to become the parent and TSTT become the child? Is that why Lisa Agard was brought in?

"If it is not true, let us know and pay the workers who you know since 2014…".

He said existing issues within TSTT have affected operations of the organisation. He said TSTT is becoming inefficient and customers are disgruntled.

"The union wrote to them (TSTT) and the Minister of Public Utilities (Marvin Gonzales) and he said he will respond in due course."

He said a letter was also sent to the chairman and nothing has been done.

He called for the removal of the chief financial officer, Shiva Ramnarine, who he says is the reason for the current financial challenges at TSTT.