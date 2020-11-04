Tips for dealing with pandemic fatigue

Dr Hazel Othello -

AFTER several months of living with the covid19 pandemic, and how it is directly affecting each person individually, it is common to have feelings of demotivation, anger, anxiety, loneliness or frustration.

But dealing with these feelings on a daily basis could burn people out. That growing frustration could lead to people being demotivated about following rules and regulations that could prevent them from contracting the virus, and protect their loved ones around them.

That growing frustration was described by Director of Mental Health, Dr Hazel Othello, as “pandemic fatigue.” At the Ministry of Health’s Virtual Press Briefing held on Monday, Othello said self care plays a critical role in protecting and preventing people from developing mental health disorders because of the fatigue which presents itself when dealing with a pandemic.

If someone already has a mental health disorder, self care is a vital part of ensuring that people do not have a relapse. “Larger numbers of people need these services,” Othello said. “They can be provided at a lower cost and they provide tremendous benefits.”

In light of this, Othello gave five tips that would help people take care of themselves mentally while dealing with covid19.

KEEP HEALTHY

Othello advised that one of the best ways to keep the mind healthy is to keep the body healthy. She advised that people get enough sleep, eat nutritious meals and have a proper exercise regime to follow.

LIMIT NEWS EXPOSURE

Othello said people should try to balance their need for information, whether relating to covid19 or not and their peace of mind, which could be disturbed with the deluge of information available from various sources. Othello advised that people take their information “in a paced manner” and rely on dependable sources of information. “Sometimes it is just too much and you need to take a break from it,” Othello said.

DO THINGS TO RELIEVE STRESS

It was also advised that people engage in activities that would reduce stress. For example, take long walks and engage in breathing exercises. It was also advised that people take on hobbies like gardening to reduce stress.

She pointed out that there were relaxation apps that are becoming more popular among people who like to use their devices. Othello also advised that people watch light TV shows, that would not increase your anxiety level. “There are other things that you can do, such as trying out new recipes and trying out new hobbies.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING IS NOT PHYSICAL DISTANCING

Othello reminded the public that they can still maintain their social connections while remaining at a physically safe distance to contain the spread of covid19.

“Remember that physical distancing does not mean the same thing as social distancing,” she said. Othello advised that people stay in contact with their loved ones through video calls digital connections and even through the use of “zoom limes.”

“This will be particularly important when dealing with the holidays.”

ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR FEELINGS

Probably one of the most vital tips given was to allow yourself to acknowledge your emotions instead of feeling ashamed of them and hiding them. Othello said people should talk to someone they trust about their feelings, and if that is not applicable, try to keep a journal where your feelings can be expressed.

“Try talking to yourself in positive way and try to avoid pondering on the worst case scenario. Our minds would sometimes take us through event after event. It hasn’t happened as yet but we are thinking “what if this happens?” and the next thing we know we are in a cycle of potential adverse incidents and we become more anxious.”