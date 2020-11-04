Time for in-house dining again

THE EDITOR: The food industry employs thousands of citizens across the country. I believe something should be done to assist workers who are now penniless, as one person employed in this industry said to me. This individual worked in a restaurant and has been out of a job for months.

In my humble opinion, if beaches can be opened up why not restaurants for in-house dining. Also, if cinemas can go at 50 per cent capacity why not allow some some snacks, for example popcorn, chips, hot dogs etc, to be sold.

It is in this area that cinemas make a great portion of their income. Just simply maintain the protocols of spacing in the restaurant area and the 50 per cent capacity.

I believe the food industry needs a chance to get back on its feet and now is a good time. Put it to the test. Judging from what I am seeing, people will not be rushing to the restaurants and cinemas for a while, so maintaining physical distancing will not be a problem.

I do hope in the next briefing by Prime Minister Dr Rowley this would be part of the good news. We need to get back out there with caution and all protocols in place. But what must also be taken into consideration is that the longer we fail to open up is the longer the suffering will be for the unemployed due to the covid19.

I know some may not agree with me but judging from the declining daily cases we can take the risk of allowing in-house dining in restaurants and selling of snacks, at least, in cinemas – with the protocols in place. If the covid19 cases begin to go up we can do what is necessary.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail