The beginning of the end

IT WAS always going to be one for the history books.

But America’s election became all the more so given the fact that 100 million voters cast their ballots even before the poll opened yesterday.

The astonishing number befitted the starkness of the choice: Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Also at an unmatched level: anxiety.

The list of what voters understood to be at stake was as long as the voting lines – affordable healthcare, climate change, the decimation of the US economy, racial inequality, reproductive rights, LGBTQ equality, foreign policy, the notion of truth, the moral character of a nation.

“Let America be America again,” Langston Hughes implored wearily in a poem decades ago. His dream deferred, the very notion of America, was on the ballot.

The record-breaking voting was just the latest chapter in what has been the ultimate stress test on the democracy of the country sometimes described as the world’s sole remaining superpower.

The year 2020 will be remembered not only for the pandemic, but as the one in which America’s president went on trial in the Senate after being impeached in the House in December, protesters battled police racism, and the composition of the US Supreme Court was skewed days before the national poll – with implications that could reverberate for decades.

Also unprecedented: a warning yesterday from Deborah Birx, hitherto part of Mr Trump’s covid19 response team, stating the pandemic had entered a “deadly phase.” It was a warning that pointed to the fact that Mr Trump’s alarming record on covid19 was also possibly the biggest factor on the minds of voters.

What is certain is that no matter who sits in the White House next January, it will be the end of an era. Depending on whom you ask, it is either the end of the American dream or the end of the American nightmare.

Either outcome has implications for the multilateral world order and, therefore, the history of humanity.

For the moment, the world should learn from what has happened in the US over the last four years. Mr Trump’s toxic tenure presented a powerful case for the need for independent oversight of executive action everywhere. At the same time, the election process is also an example of democracy at work. Up to a point.

Even before yesterday, courts were already invoked by Mr Trump’s party to contest aspects of the process, all but guaranteeing that the election timeline could be longer and messier than usual.

Behind the legal moves is the fact that Mr Trump has done his best to smear the process by refusing to accept the outcome in advance.

Looming still are the lessons from 2016, when Hillary Clinton narrowly lost the electoral college, and 2000, when Al Gore lost by a mere 537 votes in Florida.

Another famous American lyric: “It ain’t over till it’s over.”