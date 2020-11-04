Ten new covid19 cases overnight

File photo -

BETWEEN Tuesday and Wednesday, there were ten new cases of covid19, the Ministry of Health’s daily update said on Wednesday.

The release said there are now 661 active cases of covid19 in TT.

There are 322 patients in state facilities undergoing quarantine while 571 are in home self-isolation.

Eight people were discharged from public health facilities and 56 recovered community cases.

There are 48 people in hospital, four of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 in step-down facilities and 32 in transition facilities.

The death toll remains at 110.